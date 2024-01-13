Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/13/2024 – 20:36

The national stage of the Favela Cup, the biggest competition between communities in the world, for 2023, ended this Saturday (13) at the Canindé Stadium, in São Paulo. In the men's decision, the team from the state of Paraná won the cup, beating Espírito Santo by 2-1. In the women's final, Rio de Janeiro beat the hosts on penalties, 3-1, after a 1-1 draw. 1 with the ball rolling (each half lasted 30 minutes).

The men's team from Paraná was formed by players who stood out in the state stage, which brought together more than 11 thousand athletes (boys and girls) from 200 communities and was won, among men, by the Tanguá team, from Almirante Tamandaré (PR). In the first phase of the national tournament, the Paraná team beat Rio Grande do Sul, Paraíba and Bahia. In the quarterfinals, he beat Bahia again. In the semi-final, they eliminated Rio de Janeiro.

In the decision against Espírito Santo, striker Hiago escaped marking on the left and crossed low for midfielder Nico, from the edge of the area, to open the scoring for Paraná, six minutes into the first half. In the final stage, at 15 minutes, midfielder Wendel took a free kick from the right and defender Marcelinho, with a header, left everything the same. Five minutes later, midfielder Kayo scored the winning goal for Paraná, from a penalty.

In the women's category, the Rio team brought together the highlights of the state Favela Cup, which involved 34 communities in the first division and had Corte Oito, from Duque de Caxias (RJ), as champion. In the national stage, the team was the best placed in the group that still included Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and the São Paulo teams, whom they would meet again in the decision. In the quarterfinals, the women from Rio de Janeiro faced the women from Paraná again and came out on top. In the next duel, they overcame Rio Grande do Sul, reaching the final against São Paulo.

The confrontation reissued the 2022 national decision, won by Rio. The women from São Paulo, looking for a different story, came out ahead. Ten minutes into the second half, after a free kick that hit the crossbar, Raíssa took advantage of the free kick and sent it into the net. With seven minutes remaining, fellow striker Camila 2K was thrown into the area and hit. The ball deflected off the defense and covered the goalkeeper.

On penalties, the Fluminenses were more efficient. Defender Abacaxi, from São Paulo, stopped at goalkeeper Marcela, guaranteeing Rio the Favelas Cup title for the second year in a row.

The Favelas Cup is held by the Central Única das Favelas (Cufa) and was launched in 2012, in Rio de Janeiro. The first national edition took place in 2022, with the finals at Arena Barueri, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.