For a few years now, fans around the world Xbox were excited by the announcement that there would be a live action series of Halowhich arrived with a first season to Paramount+which was really disappointing for many, especially for not adapting the video game. However, they would not give up with the first failed attempt, so they bet on the second season that premiered not long ago for the same streaming system, happening exactly the same, that is, low audience.

As a result, it was announced by the film media that the series has officially ended, so those hoping to see more character development will no longer be able to do so. It goes without saying that many did not like the treatment that was being given to the protagonist, so they preferred not to watch the episodes of the second season other than the first to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Here is what the sources mentioned:

Paramount+ can confirm that Halo will not be moving forward with a third season on the service. We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the incredible crew for all their excellent work. We wish everyone the best in the future.

This was mentioned from 343 Industries:

We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who have helped make the Halo series a global success, and we remain committed to expanding the Halo universe in new ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to audiences around the world.”

It is worth mentioning that it has been said that this is not the final farewell to the series, but rather that the association with Paramount+so they will look for another client to possibly continue with the story. In addition, this move may have been made because within a few months the acquisition of said company by Skydance.

Remember that you can still watch the first two seasons of the series Halo.

Via: Variety

Author’s note: It wasn’t a very good series, but it wasn’t terrible either. I’m sure there are those who want to see more episodes, so let’s hope they get a new alliance.