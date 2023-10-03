Today is October 3rd and fans of Mean Girls they know. That is why in commemoration of the date, Paramount Pictures has launched an official account Mean Girls in TikTok and has made the entire one hour and 47 minute long film available to everyone for free on the platform, divided into 23 clips.

The biography of the official account of TikTok of Mean Girls says:

“Come on up, loser, let’s go shopping.”

He Mean Girls Day has become popular among fans of the 2004 film due to a scene in which Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it is, and she replies, “It’s October 3rd,” as shown in this clip:

If you prefer to watch movies the old fashioned way, Mean Girls is currently available in Paramount+ and can be viewed for free at Youtube with ads (in addition to being available for purchase in digital video stores such as amazon and Apple iTunes). The account of TikTok links to the website of paramount which lists stores that offer versions in DVD, Blu-ray and digital Mean Girls for your purchase.

Written by Tina Fey and featuring her, Mean Girls stars Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese and Amy Poehler.

Here is the synopsis of this cult teen movie:

After living in Africa with her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lohan) must face the tribulations of high school, where she is taken in by the popular girls, The Plastics, led by the cold and cruel Regina George (McAdams).

“What follows is a treasure trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired a hit Broadway musical, and popularized countless famous quotes,” the studio says.

The musical film paramount of Mean Girlsbased on the Broadway adaptation, is scheduled for theatrical release on January 12, 2024 (after initially being planned to debut in Paramount+). Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho star in the new film, with Rapp reprising her role as Regina George from the film production.

To get started, here is Part 1 of Mean Girls in TikTok:

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: How generous! I mean, if you don’t mind the format of TikTok There is a free option there. On the other hand, if you have Infinitum from Telmex, you can access Paramount+ through Clearto see the movie without paying extra.