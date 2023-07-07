Another three years on the Inter shirt. Indeed, on the front of the Inter shirt, as the main sponsor. Exactly as happened for the matches against Turin and for the Champions League final against City. Inter and Paramount+ are negotiating the extension of the agreement: they already had one to pass the logo of the US streaming platform on the back of the shirt, but the cards on the table are changing. Because the negotiation with Wizz Air did not take off and did not get the ok from President Zhang. At the same time there has been an openness on the part of Paramount+ to go ahead with the same assumptions of this season finale because the “visibility” offered by Inter in an important market such as the Italian and European one (with the Champions League) is great. And even for the Viale della Liberazione club, the marriage is considered successful because Paramount+ is considered a top-level brand.