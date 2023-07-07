Close agreement with the US streaming platform: on the first day of Inzaghi’s training camp, presentation of the new “home” shirt with the probable confirmation of Paramount+
Another three years on the Inter shirt. Indeed, on the front of the Inter shirt, as the main sponsor. Exactly as happened for the matches against Turin and for the Champions League final against City. Inter and Paramount+ are negotiating the extension of the agreement: they already had one to pass the logo of the US streaming platform on the back of the shirt, but the cards on the table are changing. Because the negotiation with Wizz Air did not take off and did not get the ok from President Zhang. At the same time there has been an openness on the part of Paramount+ to go ahead with the same assumptions of this season finale because the “visibility” offered by Inter in an important market such as the Italian and European one (with the Champions League) is great. And even for the Viale della Liberazione club, the marriage is considered successful because Paramount+ is considered a top-level brand.
THURSDAY THE NEW SHIRT
It will be a weekend of negotiations because the intention is to close the deal quickly. Let’s say Monday or Tuesday at the latest. Why? Thursday, the first day of training at the Pinetina, there is the presentation of the new Inter shirt, naturally signed by Nike. The idea is to present it with the main sponsor clearly visible in front. The prerequisites are there even if the duration of the agreement and the figures are still to be discussed. The idea (of Inter) is not to do just one year, but to carry forward a broader, three-year agreement. However, the accounts have to be balanced. Bonuses included. There is optimism.
#Paramount #years #sponsor #Inter #Thursday #shirt
