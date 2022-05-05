Paramount + will arrive in Italy in second half of 2022therefore, there is an official period for the arrival of the video streaming service of the famous cinema company also in our part, with a view to evident expansion for the platform.

We just recently saw the announcement about the massive growth in subscribers to Paramount +, also driven by the success of the Halowhich is already available in Italy but through Sky.

Halo, Paramount + TV series poster

It will soon be visible directly on the platform of origin, as this is expected to arrive in our country this year.

This was reported by Paramout herself, in a statement announcing the launch in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 22, and subsequently, during the second half of 2022, also in Italy and in various other countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria, in an evident expansion in Europe.

In Italy, for those who already own the package Sky Cinema or other similar subscriptions, access to Paramount + will be practically free, but other agreements with other platforms are also planned. For the rest, the arrival of specific apps or dongles for viewing the contents of the platform is expected.

Inside the catalog we find productions of Showtime, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon: among the series there will be Halo, 1883, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Offer, Mayor of Kingstown, The First Lady, The Man Who Fell to Earth and various others.