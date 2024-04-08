The studies paramount have won the lawsuit of a copyright infringement case over the film 'Top Gun: Maverick', presented by the family of the writer of the article that inspired the first part of that film starring Tom Cruise, specialized media such as The Hollywood Reporter reported this Monday.

Judge Percy Anderson ruled that both the characters and the dialogue of 'Top Gun' They are very different from the article 'Top Guns' by Israeli journalist Ehud Yonay, published in 1983 in California Magazine.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2022 in federal court in the state of California by the heirs of the rights to the article that inspired the plot of the first part of the film, released in 1986.

The complaint claimed that the original tape credited the story and complied with copyright and pointed out that Paramount should not have filmed the second part, 'Top gun: Maverick' (2022), without having requested the appropriate permissions again.

Question of rights

However, Anderson ruled on April 5 that the specific details in which Cruise's tape and Yonay's article were similar were not protected by copyright law and were “unprotected storage issues.” such as “the bonds formed in military service” or “the love of flying.”

He also explained that the characters in Yonay's story are not protected by copyright law as they are real people.

The judge also dismissed the breach of contract lawsuit over Paramount's refusal to credit Yonay in the film, arguing that the studios were not required to do so. because the sequel had been carried out “independently” of the rights transferred to Paramount.

'Top Gun: Maverick' became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise's entire career in the US, where it amassed more than 290 million dollars (about 266 million euros) in its first two weeks of exhibition. At the international box office, it exceeded $1,495 million in 2022.

