Inter and Paramount+ have launched a new collection of shirts (home, away and third versions) inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and their new film Mutant Mayhem. This collection follows a previous collaboration dedicated to Transformers. The home shirt dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be worn by Inter players in the match against Genoa next Monday. The event will see the presence of the characters Leonardo, Raffaello, Donatello and Michele at the San Siro stadium, who will participate in the pre-match phase and welcome the players before the warm-up. Exclusive content will also be published on the club's official channels.

The new animated film Teenage Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Gray Pictures and directed by Chris Yost and Alan Wan, will be available on Paramount+ from March 1st, and the Ninja Turtles Special Edition collection marks a further development in collaboration between Inter and Paramount+, for this season, uniting football, cinema and cartoon fans. The special edition shirts are available for purchase in the Inter Stores in Galleria Passarella, Castello and San Siro, in the Nike Stores in Milan and online on the official website of the Inter store.