Paramount Plus is the new proposal of this production company focused on streaming, it will charge its subscription monthly for $ 79 MXN and has a scheduled release date for this March 4, 2021.

This is not the first platform to Paramount, as it will replace a previous service, but now with a much more extensive catalog, and will be available at 18 Latin American countries.

Paramount Plus It has the option of free trial for 7 days for you to consider whether or not it is for you, and then the monthly charge will be made automatically. If you are curious about which titles you can enjoy, here is a brief summary.

(Also, it should be noted that this streaming service has a considerably lower price than other popular platforms).

Welcome to Paramount Plus! What things will I be able to see?

Service Paramount promises more than 5 thousand hours of content, from movies to series, of all genres and for all ages. In Latin America will offer content that will mix both local and global titles.

And you will not only see productions of Paramount, there will also be SHOWTIME Y CBS. So you can expect series like:

Black monday

City on a Hill

Escape at Dannemora

Dexter

The First Lady (an exclusive premiere based on the life of the first ladies of the United States).

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Mayor of Kingstown

Two Weeks to Live

And of course, the series of Halo.

As well as titles that we already know, such is the case of Killing Eve Y The Handmaid’s Tale.

Also, if you like retro, Paramount Plus It will also have a section of children’s programs with all the shows you know from Nickelodeon, as well as new productions.

Among those confirmed we have the return of Rugrats and the live action of The magical godfathers Y Dora the explorer.

There will also be local content and original productions

While local content for Latin America will show you titles such as:

S3 Rooms for Rent

A Culpa é Do Cabral S9

Central Bar

Comedy Central Presents

And also original like:

The Envoys, starring Luis Gerardo Méndez

Cecilia, a comedy drama with Mariana Treviño in the central character.

At its launch Paramount Plus will be available in its web version for Pc and through the application that you can access both on devices Android like iOS.

In the same way, you will probably see it in distribution with pay television systems like Claro Video, Mercado Libre, Izzi, Megacable, Total Play and Dish.

