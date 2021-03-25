Since last March 4, the video on demand service has been available in Latin America Paramount + (or Plus). Formerly known as CBS All Access, is the content distribution platform of ViacomCBS.

This not only includes productions of Paramount studios, but also of CBS, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy central and Smithsonian Channel. It is a new competitor of similar offers like Netflix, Amazon prime Video and Disney +.

Paramount Plus, an option for geeks and much more

Something that this platform stands out for is having a huge catalog of movies. Not for nothing Paramount Pictures It exists since 1912.

However, although the classic films have their charm, is this initiative worth it for those who have tastes geek? That is something that we will share with you below.

We bring you a selection of tapes, as well as series, that could well attract your attention. Especially for such an accessible service.

Paramount Plus: The New Streaming Platform Coming to Latin America

We say the latter because Paramount + is priced at just $ 79 pesos per month in Mexico, and according to the advertising on its website, the consumer can rent it and leave it whenever they want.

That is something that many fans likes geek they usually do, so they will tread on ‘familiar ground’. One thing that is clear is that this platform is ideal for those who consider themselves trekkies. That is, who are fans of Star trek. Take a look at our selection.

AI Artificial Intelligence (2001)

We could not leave out this movie written and directed by Steven Spielberg, about an android boy looking for a place in the world.

In its time it stood out for its great special effects, but also for its history. It is a film that touched many and made others think about the implications of the Artificial intelligence.

EXistenZ (1999)

This science fiction film, which plays on the idea of ​​’organic’ consoles, was ahead of its time. Managing concepts such as Virtual reality, it is an original proposal of the director David Cronenberg.

The latter is also the scriptwriter, and the performances by Jennifer jason leigh, Jude Law, Ian Holm and Willem dafoe.

Minority Report (2002)

Another science fiction film that can be seen in Paramount +. This time starring Tom cruise, and again, led by Steven Spielberg.

An action story where technology has advanced so far that future crimes can be prevented. But that does not mean that justice is perfect, and it still has its flaws.

Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

A real gift for fans of Star trek that have Paramount +. It is the first series based on this universe since Enterprise, dating back to 2005.

Chronologically, it takes place a decade before the first and famous television program of the 60s. It is a trip to the past with other interesting characters.

Star Trek: Picard (2020)

Another ideal series for fans of the universe of Star trek. As its name suggests, it is based on the captain Jean-Luc Picard, interpreted by Patrick Stewart.

In this way this actor takes up the role he had in the acclaimed Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show presents a new series of exciting and interesting situations.

The Ring (2002)

This film became a horror classic, although it is not a Western creation. It’s actually based on the original Ringu from the japanese filmmaker Hideo nakata.

The idea of ​​a ghost harassing its victims after watching a cursed video caused a furor in the audience, and after the first other installments came over time.

The Twilight Zone (2019)

This series of Paramount + It is based on the 1959 classic. That is why the elements of drama, horror, suspense, mystery and science fiction remain.

This is how a fascinating amalgam is created, but adapted to current times. The first season was so successful that it didn’t take long to be renewed for a second installment.

What is the future for Paramount Plus?

It should be noted that this is just a selection of what you can currently see in this video on demand service, and if your tastes are related to geek.

But in the future the series will be available live-action of Halo, the same as the new productions of Avatar the last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. We will see how things go in the coming months.

