The war for the best streaming does not end. Paramount + is the new service that will be part of the already wide range of applications available to view series and films online legally.

With a long list of brands and titles, Variety has given more information about the future service, which will be available since March in the United States and Latin America .

The subscription service under the ViacomCBS signature is the new version of All Access, which failed to reach Latin America, but from which it will inherit the fiction from Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central.

What will we see at Paramount +?

The service will feature several original series, including the already confirmed iCarly reboot, a fiction inspired by the Godfather saga, The Offer (comedy starring Kate Beckinsale) and a Grease spin-off.

Paramount Plus release date

Paramount Plus It will debut in the United States and Latin America on March 4, 2021.

According to Variety, the Paramount Plus catalog will have more than 30 thousand titles between series, films, specials and documentaries. ViacomCBS will detail its plans and costs in the virtual presentation it is preparing for investors on February 24.

Films under the Paramount Pictures label

Titanic

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Shrek

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Madagascar

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission Impossible: Secret Nation

Forrest Gump

Interstellar

Kung Fu Panda

War of the Worlds

Ghost