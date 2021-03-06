Paramount Plus, a service belonging to the US multinational conglomerate ViacomCBS, is now available for download in Peru and Latin America.

This new platform joins the service market streaming to compete together with large companies such as Disney +, Netflix, among others.

Among the novelties offered Paramount Plus They are the classic productions known as Hey Arnold, SpongeBob, The Rugrats; movies like The Godfather, Mission Impossible and exclusive content that will arrive as the weeks go by.

Among the films that stand out the most within Paramount Plus is Forrest Gump. Photo: Capture / Twitter @ParamountTvla

“A mountain of entertainment has come to Latin America. Come down now #ParamountPlus FREE and enjoy it for 7 days! ”, Said the platform on the day of his arrival.

Know in the following note everything you need to know about Paramount Plus, the cost of the subscription, the devices to view the content and catalog of this streaming service.

Paramount Plus arrived in Latin America

Paramount Plus came to Latin America the last Thursday, March 4. There are a total of 18 countries in the region that will have more than 5,000 hours of content.

Paramount Plus Price

To enjoy all the content of Paramount Plus in Peru, people have to pay 14.90 soles monthly. The platform also offers you a 7-day free trial.

Devices where you can see

Computers, PC or Mac

IOS application (iOS 10 and iOS11 +)

Apple TV 4 (tvOS) and 5 (4K)

Android application (phone and tablet)

Compatible FireTV Devices (Available in Select Countries)

Roku (available in select countries)

Chromecast.

Paramount Plus Catalog

Films to see in Paramount Plus:

Love story

Fatal Attraction

Parallax View

Italian Job

Flashdance

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Godfather

The Offer

Star trek

The Outpost

The Fanatic

John wick

Forrest Gump

Mission Impossible

Ghostbusters

ET

Series to see in Paramount Plus:

Killing Eve

Two Weeks to Live

Your Honor

The Handmaid’s Tale

Schitt’s Creek

Frasier

Kamp koral

Hey Arnold

Rugrats

Sponge Bob.

Concerts in Paramount Plus:

Zoe

Alejandro Sanz

Velvety

Bunbury

Cafe Tacvba

Illya Kuriyaki and the Valderramas

Molotov.

Programs of reality in Paramount Plus:

Acapulco shore

The Jersey Shore.