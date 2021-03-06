Paramount Plus, a service belonging to the US multinational conglomerate ViacomCBS, is now available for download in Peru and Latin America.
This new platform joins the service market streaming to compete together with large companies such as Disney +, Netflix, among others.
Among the novelties offered Paramount Plus They are the classic productions known as Hey Arnold, SpongeBob, The Rugrats; movies like The Godfather, Mission Impossible and exclusive content that will arrive as the weeks go by.
“A mountain of entertainment has come to Latin America. Come down now #ParamountPlus FREE and enjoy it for 7 days! ”, Said the platform on the day of his arrival.
Know in the following note everything you need to know about Paramount Plus, the cost of the subscription, the devices to view the content and catalog of this streaming service.
Paramount Plus arrived in Latin America
Paramount Plus came to Latin America the last Thursday, March 4. There are a total of 18 countries in the region that will have more than 5,000 hours of content.
Paramount Plus Price
To enjoy all the content of Paramount Plus in Peru, people have to pay 14.90 soles monthly. The platform also offers you a 7-day free trial.
Devices where you can see
- Computers, PC or Mac
- IOS application (iOS 10 and iOS11 +)
- Apple TV 4 (tvOS) and 5 (4K)
- Android application (phone and tablet)
- Compatible FireTV Devices (Available in Select Countries)
- Roku (available in select countries)
- Chromecast.
Paramount Plus Catalog
Films to see in Paramount Plus:
- Love story
- Fatal Attraction
- Parallax View
- Italian Job
- Flashdance
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
- The Godfather
- The Offer
- Star trek
- The Outpost
- The Fanatic
- John wick
- Forrest Gump
- Mission Impossible
- Ghostbusters
- ET
Series to see in Paramount Plus:
- Killing Eve
- Two Weeks to Live
- Your Honor
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Schitt’s Creek
- Frasier
- Kamp koral
- Hey Arnold
- Rugrats
- Sponge Bob.
Concerts in Paramount Plus:
- Zoe
- Alejandro Sanz
- Velvety
- Bunbury
- Cafe Tacvba
- Illya Kuriyaki and the Valderramas
- Molotov.
Programs of reality in Paramount Plus:
- Acapulco shore
- The Jersey Shore.
