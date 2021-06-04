Streaming platforms offer a fairly wide variety of content and functionality. Prices not only influence access to a different quality in the reproduction of titles, but also the type of products that can be viewed. An example of this is Disney Premier Access, which allows you to see the new releases (that require it) at an extra cost to the monthly subscription.

In that sense, ViacomCBS announces the launch of Paramount Plus Essential, with which they seek to lower the price of their streaming service. However, this move will subtract certain features from the premium version, in addition to including ads to improve the profitability of said bet.

The plan will cost $ 4.99 per month And it will be available starting next week, at least in the United States. Also, as reported by Variety, this shortened version will not include local CBS broadcasts. However, it will be possible to watch live broadcasts of UEFA Champions matches and the Europa League.

Paramount Plus Essential will allow you to reproduce the current and future offer of productions that is included in its premium version of streaming, which covers a wide variety of shows and movies, including products from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and much more.

Paramount Plus

What to see in Paramount Plus?

Although Paramount Plus still does not have such a wide offer compared to services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, the streaming platform has announced different productions to be released and new projects on the way.

In fact, the iCarly reboot is about to see the light of day, as is a new version of The Rugrats. In addition, the company itself has revealed a list of titles that will be part of your original catalog, like La gran ola (a film that will star Diego Boneta).