Paramount +the subscription service of ViacomCBS which is about to arrive in Italy too, has recorded a remarkable growth in these months that lead him to 43 million subscribersjust as the major competitors, such as Netflix, detect a drop in users, and this thanks also to productions such as Halo TV series and Sonic movies.

Just around the time Netflix loses users, Paramount + gets a increase of 3.7 million subscriberswhich could have reached almost 5 million more if it were not for the withdrawal of the service from Russia.

Halo, the TV series, in one image

ViacomCBS explains that part of this growth is due to the launch in new territories such as the UK, Ireland and South Korea, but also to the success of some new productions such as the Halo TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Sonic the Hedgehog 2in addition to Champions League matches.

Obviously, this is still a small service compared to the giants of the market, considering that Netflix is ​​at 220 million and Amazon Prime Video at 200 million, but its growth in contrast to the decline recorded by the others shows that it is doing rather well. also considering how it is also higher than the numbers recorded in the same period by Apple TV +, Hulu and Peacock which fall within a similar range in terms of diffusion.

In the meantime, we are awaiting the launch of Paramount + in Italy, which will take place on September 15, 2022 at a price of 7.99 euros per month, or 79.90 euros per year.