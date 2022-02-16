Among all the adaptations of video games to the cinema, few have been as well received as the adaptation of Sonicwhich was not only well received by critics and the public, but also managed to be a box office success.

Now, after waiting for the premiere of sonic the hedgehog 2 For April 8, the Deadline medium has confirmed that a third installment is already in development and that Paramount Plus is working on a spin-off series dedicated to knuckles.

The news would have been announced during an event of investors of viacomby the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and CCO of Kids & Family.

YOU CAN SEE: Bioshock: Netflix confirms adaptation of the classic video game

In Argentina, Sonic 2 will be released on April 7. Photo: Nintenderos

Sonic 3 and Knuckless spin-off

Paramount Pictures and SEGA continue to work together after the success of the first installment. Now, the confirmation of the third tape and a spin-off series comes from the CEO of Sega Corporation, Haruki Satomi, who gave the following statement: