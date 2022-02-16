Among all the adaptations of video games to the cinema, few have been as well received as the adaptation of Sonicwhich was not only well received by critics and the public, but also managed to be a box office success.
Now, after waiting for the premiere of sonic the hedgehog 2 For April 8, the Deadline medium has confirmed that a third installment is already in development and that Paramount Plus is working on a spin-off series dedicated to knuckles.
The news would have been announced during an event of investors of viacomby the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and CCO of Kids & Family.
Sonic 3 and Knuckless spin-off
Paramount Pictures and SEGA continue to work together after the success of the first installment. Now, the confirmation of the third tape and a spin-off series comes from the CEO of Sega Corporation, Haruki Satomi, who gave the following statement:
“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic movie and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are in development actively. We have a remarkable partnership with Paramount and are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the franchise with the second movie set to be released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, arriving this holiday. Sonic has been loved by fans around the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring them memorable moments and experiences for many years to come.”
