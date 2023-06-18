This event, which allows participating pilots to rise above the pyramids by about 200 meters, has been organized by the Egyptian company “Sky One”, which specializes in paramotor sports, since 2017.

The organizers of the event stated that those who participated in the Friday event were a Brazilian group of professional paramotor pilots, who enjoyed seeing the pyramids from above, and would enjoy a similar view of the city of Luxor and the resort of Marsa Alam overlooking the Red Sea, in the coming days.

Brazilian tourist and paramotor pilot, Tiago Sa Carneiro, said: “It is a great dream to be here. My friends and I from our country, Brazil, are very happy … because today this dream will come true by flying over the pyramids.”

“The paramotor sport has been popular outside Egypt for many years, but it is fairly recent in Egypt,” said Sameh Mebar, director of business development at Sky One, according to Reuters.

He pointed out that the company does not consider the paramotor as “just a sport, but rather to stimulate tourism as well, because we offer tourism viewing for those interested. We offer tourism programs for guests who came to visit Egypt, so that they see our tourist places in a different way. They see Egypt from a different perspective.”

For his part, the Egyptian paramotor pilot, Omar Nassim, said: “It is a gliding flight, but the advantage of the paramotor is that it has a motor (motor). Takeoff and landing are from the ground, so you do not have to search for a high location to fly from, and thus you can take the picture you want. particulary”.