With videoSinger Hayley Williams (34), frontwoman of the popular American rock band Paramore, has nothing to do with fans who support Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Where many artists often say that all fans are welcome, Williams is clear: “If you vote for him, you’re dead to me.”

Artists are sometimes hesitant to express their political preferences. Fans are ultimately their source of income and it is better not to alienate them. But Williams, who has been around as a singer for about twenty years, has no problem with it, as alleged on the internet.

"I tell you with love that I am there fucking comfortable talking about politics," she told the audience at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City last week. "If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you are fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for you?" The audience received her words with cheers.

Warrior against woke

Florida governor Ron DeSantis officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last week. He calls himself a fighter against all things ‘woke’ and is considered the main rival of ex-President Donald Trump, who is making another attempt.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has passed a number of highly controversial laws that particularly affect the LGBTI community. Transgender care for minors is prohibited, as are shows with drag queens in practice. Furthermore, transgender people are no longer allowed to use the toilet that matches their gender identity and you are not allowed to use pronouns other than those of your birth gender at schools.

Hayley Williams is an advocate for LGBT rights. When her native state of Tennessee passed similar legislation, she wrote on Instagram, “Drag is not a crime. Gender care for everyone, including our youth, is a necessity.’ See also Janja discusses guidelines against misogyny with the Minister of Women

Although DeSantis appeals to the most conservative wing of the Republican party with his laws and is less scandalous than Trump, the former president is still better off in early polls. More than half of Republican voters see Trump as the top presidential candidate again.

Watch the excerpt with Hayley Williams’ statements:



