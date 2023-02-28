paramore will give a concert on March 2 at the st mark stadium. Their last show in Peru was in 2011, when they rocked out at the Jockey Club.

the american band paramore He has an important appointment on March 2 with his Peruvian followers. The group will rock out in front of their biggest fans at the awe-inspiring san marcos stadium. This Monday, February 27, Hayley Williams and company were captured and recorded at the Jorge Chavez Airport. This upset all social networks, which exploded upon learning that their idols were already in Lima.

The reaction of Paramore fans

Netizens showed all their excitement when they found out that paramore He was already in Peru. Social network users wrote all kinds of messages to express their joy at the arrival of the band.

“I’m going to cry too much on Thursday, help,” wrote a fan. “She is so tiny. We are all on the brink of collapse”, exclaimed another follower. “Our time has come. It is what South America deserves”, expressed a very excited fan.

The reaction of the fans after the arrival of Paramore. Photo: Twitter

“This is why”: Paramore’s new album

After almost six years of not making new releases, paramore premiered on February 10, 2023 the album “This is why”. The album was very well received. It earned applause from critics. Some of the songs that stand out the most are “C’est comme Ça”, “Running out of time”, “The news” and “This is why”. We will surely hear them at their concert at the San Marcos stadium.