They are in Lima! paramore returned to Peru after 12 years for a concert. He will open his South American tour in the country on March 2. Follow all the incidents LIVE and DIRECT from the show at Estadio San Marcos.

paramore sing LIVE this March 2 at the San Marcos Stadium. Lima was chosen to start the concerts of her “Paramore in South America” ​​tour. The successful group made up of Hayley Williams (vocals), Taylor York (guitar) and Zac Farro (drums) returns to Peru after 12 years and will thrill thousands of fans with their best hits, such as “The only exception” and ” That’s what you get”. Follow all incidents LIVE of the show.

Paramore in Lima: follow HERE all the details of the concert Paramore concertgoers continue to pour into San Marcos Stadium Thousands of Paramore fans are already at the San Marcos Stadium waiting to enjoy the best of the music of the band led by Hayley Williams. No disturbances have been reported at the sports complex. Fan goes to Paramore concert with an image of Hayley Williams as the Virgin Mary The followers of the American band are already at the San Marcos Stadium. One of the attendees went viral on social media by carrying a large image of Hayley Williams as the Virgin Mary. What TICKETS are available to see Paramore in Peru 2023? For now, these are the tickets and their prices to see Paramore at the San Marcos Stadium. – Field A: S/. 448 – Field B: S/. 259 – Overall: S/. 153 Excited fans after hearing “The only exception” On March 1, paramore He did a sound check prior to his concert at the San Marcos Stadium. The band played “The only exception”, provoking the emotion of their fans in Lima. New images of Paramore come to light during their stay in Lima paramore It has been in Peru since Monday, February 27. New photographs of the American band in Lima have gone viral in the last few hours. The group did soundcheck yesterday. Paramore fans create sand sculpture of the band The fan club of paramore in Lima it was organized to make a sand sculpture of the group in Los yuyos beach. The figures of Hayley, Taylor and Zac were worked by Rubén Rebatta. This was the arrival of Paramore in Lima After 12 years, the members of paramore arrived in Lima. It was on February 27 that the band led by Hayley Williams arrived in the capital. It was captured and recorded at the Jorge Chávez Airport.

Paramore in Lima 2023: concert schedule in San Marcos

Paramore fans, who have been camping days prior to the concert, will be able to enter the San Marcos Stadium starting at 4:00 p.m. However, the show will only start at 9:00 p.m.

It should be noted that his official fan club in Peru mentioned that the opening act will be the singer Elke and that this will open the show at 8:00 p.m. The artist also confirmed the news on her social networks on February 10.

“I couldn’t be more honored to have done some small backing vocals on ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’ (…). I’ll be on tour in less than a month with this team in South America, and I’m excited about all the ways they’ve invited me to be a part of their journey.” he wrote on his social networks.

Elke is the official opening act for Paramore. Photo: Instagram

Entry points for the Paramore concert

To enter the St. Mark’s Stadium There are three different doors, depending on the area you have purchased. In the map published by Masterlive Peru, it can be seen that attendees will initially enter through Amezaga avenue, in Cercado de Lima.

For those who have purchased tickets for Camp A, they will enter through gate 6 of the colossus. While the people who bought for Campo B and Tribuna will enter through the main doors of the mentioned avenue.

Map to enter the San Marcos Stadium. Photo: Masterlive Peru

Possible setlist that Paramore will sing in Peru 2023

The official Paramore fan club in Peru shared excerpts from the rehearsal test at the San Marcos Stadium on their social networks, in which some of the songs that the band will play live on March 2 were discovered. Find out what they are below:

“This is why”

pool

“you first”

“The only exception”

“I caught myself”

“Rose-colored boy”

“Told you so”

“Decode”.

Ticket price for the Paramore concert in Lima

Tickets for the Paramore concert are still on sale at Teleticket. Each user can purchase up to a maximum of six tickets per person. These are the categories:

Grandstand: S/153

Field B: S/259

Field A: S/448.

Ticket prices for Paramore in Lima. Photo: Masterlive Peru

Recommendations for the Paramore concert in Lima

The company Masterlive Peru He gave some recommendations so that Paramore fans can enjoy their show without problems on March 2. In addition, He specified that it is not necessary to nominate the entries on this occasion.