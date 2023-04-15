RSF also controlled the airport in Khartoum, the country’s capital; group clashed with the Sudanese army

Sudan’s RSF (Rapid Support Forces) paramilitary group stated this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) took control of the presidential palace, the Khartoum International Airport and Jabal Awlia Air Base, all in the Sudanese capital. Force leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said he will continue to “to chase” Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who has ruled the country since the 2021 coup d’état, to hand him over to justice. There was a clash between the paramilitaries and the Sudanese Army.