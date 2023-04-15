The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR) said this Saturday (15) that it controls the Presidential Palace of Sudan, where the president of the Sovereign Council and military leader, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, resides, although his destination is unknown.

The units, headed by the vice-president of the Sovereign Council and number two in the Army, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti”, indicated that the action is a response to the “attack launched this morning by the Armed Forces” on the fields of Soba, in the south from Khartoum. The two military leaders staged the 2021 coup in the country to overthrow civilians from power and are now vying for command.

According to a communiqué from the FAR, the group controls the Presidential Palace and the guest house, as well as Khartoum’s international airport, the largest in the country; Marawi, in the north of Sudan and on the border with Egypt, and Al Obeid, in the south of the country.

“What the Command of the Armed Forces and several officers have done represents a clear violation against our forces, which are committed to peace and exercise restraint”, said the FAR in the statement, in which they also tried to calm the citizens of Sudan, guaranteeing that “they are safe and that the situation is under control”.

For its part, the Sudanese Army has denied that the FAR controls the Presidential Palace and has assured that there are already deserters in the ranks of rival units. “Rapid Support Forces spread false news from outside Sudan and claim control of the General Command and Palace of the Republic,” the Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement.

Likewise, in another note, the Sudanese Armed Forces stated that they are facing “the brutal aggression” of the FAR and that they will protect the country from “their betrayal”. The Sudanese Air Force has started bombing FAR positions in Sudan in an attempt to repel the “aggression” by what it described as a “rebel militia”, which started this morning after the Sudanese army attacked the headquarters of a rival unit.

Two days ago, the Sudanese army had warned that the country was going through a “dangerous situation” that could lead to an armed conflict after units of the FAR, Sudan’s most powerful paramilitary group, “deployed” in the capital Khartoum and in other cities. . “Hemedti” expressed this Friday its willingness to seek a solution to the tension generated without “bloodshed”, according to Sudanese authorities who act as mediators between the military.

This mobilization takes place in the midst of negotiations to reach a definitive political agreement that will put an end to the 2021 coup and lead Sudan to a democratic transition, a pact whose signature was postponed twice this April precisely because of tensions between the Army and the FAR. The FAR emerged from the Yanyawid militias, accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Darfur conflict (2003-2008).

The special envoy of the United Nations mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, “strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan” and called for an “immediate cessation” of hostilities between the army and the paramilitary group. “Representative Perthes has communicated with both parties to call for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and prevent the country from further violence,” the UN mission said in a brief statement.