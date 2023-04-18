Planning Minister informed that text will be delivered after government meeting on safety in schools

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, confirmed that the parameters of the new fiscal framework will be included in a supplementary law. Tebet stated that the PLOA (Budget Guidelines Bill) already incorporates some parameters of the fiscal framework.

“At no time did we think of putting parameters in ordinary law, they are two different things. The LDO brings some parameters as they have to be, but the entire structure of the framework is in the PLP, that is, in the Complementary Bill”said the minister.

Among the items already in the PLOA are the rule that allows the increase in expenses by up to 70% of the previous year’s revenue growth, respecting the real advance floor of 0.6%, in addition to the lock that reduces this percentage to 50% , if the fiscal target for the previous year is not met.

According to Tebet, the text should be presented this Tuesday afternoon (18.Apr.2023) by her, by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and by the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm) to congressmen. In the morning, the president participated in a meeting with ministers, governors and mayors to discuss safety in schools.

The new spending ceiling, called by the Lula government “tax framework”, is a set of measures, rules and parameters for conducting fiscal policy – ​​control of a country’s expenditures and revenues. The Executive seeks to ensure credibility and predictability for the economy and for the financing of public services such as health, education and public security.