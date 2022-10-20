Paramedics in Jetpack: develop new rescue mechanisms in England

paramedics in the Lake District region, Englandtry a ‘flying suit’which will allow them to arrive with greater speed and ease to remote places where there are people in danger and it is difficult to access by car, the Reuters agency reported.

Also read: Spain: woman who kidnapped a newborn was arrested by the police.

Who knows what the future holds, but this is a start we are very proud of. See also Ukraine uses facial recognition to hunt Russian spies

the suit with jet propulsion it flies over a mountainous area and moves around the uneven terrain at high speed thanks to jet-like engines attached to its back and arms.

“Who knows what the future, but this is a start we’re very proud of,” said Richard Browning, the test pilot and inventor of the suit.

“The potential is huge. It is the first flight of a jet suit that will save lives and alleviate suffering. It is absolutely amazing how quickly we are going to be next to someone who needs us,” Helicopter Paramedic Andy Mawson told Reuters.

The test, carried out in 2020, consisted of simulating an emergency situation in which a victim of a tragedy needed help, but the person was in a remote place in the rocky mountains of northern England, difficult to access and which probably must be reached on foot or by helicopter.

Upon receiving the coordinates, the flying suit managed to reach the remote point in just 90 seconds, demonstrating the possibilities of this new technology, as it would have taken rescuers 25 minutes to traverse this same terrain on foot.

The ‘flying vehicle’ was developed by the British company Gravity Industries, and the suit would achieve a speed up to 51 kilometers per hour and a height of 3,651 meters; managing to reduce response times in rough terrain and thus save lives.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news