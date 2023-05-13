Home page World

A paramedic in Strasbourg soothed a little girl in the ambulance by singing. © Tiktok @mike.ayden

A paramedic sings a Disney song to a sad girl in the ambulance, stirring up the net. His videos now inspire millions.

Strasbourg – A paramedic from Strasbourg inspires the network with a touching video. In one operation, Frenchman Mike Ayden calmed down a girl by singing a song from The Lion King to the little Disney fan in the ambulance. The girl’s tears dried quickly. It wasn’t the first time that the singing worker of the French emergency services made his patients forget their problems for a moment.

Paramedics in Strasbourg: “A smile even in the most difficult moments”

What moves millions of people around the world is obviously a matter of course for paramedic Mike Ayden. “We took care of a little girl who is a huge Disney fan,” he said of the day the viral video was made. It was only logical for him to sing the music of “The Lion King” to the girl and calm it down. “The tears turned into smiles,” reported the paramedic from France in the description of his video shared on the TikTok platform at the end of April.

“What could be better than seeing a smile on your face even in the most difficult moments.” He wanted his patients to forget their illness, at least for a brief moment, with music, the Frenchman explained his passion. Mike Aydens has almost three million views on TikTok. The paramedic proves that his special assignment was no exception, but part of his everyday life. In his first post on TikTok, which now has almost two million views, he sings – apparently unobserved and filmed by a work colleague – while cleaning the ambulance.

Thousands of viewers are enthusiastic about the video from the ambulance: “I’m very touched”

The network was touched by the use of the paramedic. “Goosebumps” or “So beautiful!” were just some of the more than 6,000 consistently positive comments that can be found under the TikTok post. “As a mother, I am very touched. Bravo!” was one of the reactions. “The little one will have a different view of paramedics thanks to you. Respect, everyone should take an example,” praised another TikTok user. “Can you ask the paramedic for a song from The Lion King when you’re 33?” another jokingly asked. It was probably one of the few moments on the internet where nobody had anything negative to say.

The paramedic can still clearly remember the first time his music helped a sick person. He transported an elderly lady in his ambulance who was very sad about being taken to the hospital. “I hummed ‘La Vie en Rose’ and she asked me to sing it louder,” the paramedic told French radio station France Bleu. “I saw a tear in her eye and I knew what I had to do,” Ayden continued. Since then, he has been asking the people he accompanies in the ambulance what music they like to listen to and adapting to their wishes. It is not always appropriate or possible to sing in his work, but Ayden restricted it.