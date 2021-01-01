One person died, five were injured in an accident that occurred near the village of Terekhun in the Moscow region. On Friday, January 1, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

According to the TV channel, a passenger car flew into the car of the Center for Disaster Medicine, which was parked on the side of the road in the place where the accident had already occurred.

As a result of the accident, a paramedic was killed. Five people were injured. Among them is a police officer and emergency personnel.

The fact of the incident is being checked. The details of the incident are being specified.

The day before, on December 31, two people were killed, five were injured in a collision of two cars in the Babyninsky district of the Kaluga region.

The accident happened on the M-3 “Ukraine” highway. Five people were injured, including one child. No information is provided on the state of the victims. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, BMW and Chevrolet cars were involved in the accident.