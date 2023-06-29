Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

A French police officer shot dead a 17-year-old in Nanterre. The paramedic knew the boy and approaches the police. A video shows his outburst.

Nanterre – State of emergency in France. A wave of indignation has been sweeping the country ever since a police officer shot and killed a youth during a traffic stop on Tuesday (June 27). The anger and incomprehension in the suburbs of Paris is even greater. That same evening riots broke out in the banlieues. Garbage cans, cars, a primary school and the town hall of Mantes-la-Jolie burned.

The unrest is not limited to the Paris area. People also took to the streets in Bordeaux and Nice. The debate about police violence has reached a new level of escalation in France. In 2022, according to information from the newspaper, died L’Obs 13 people alone at seemingly banal traffic controls.

One of the paramedics approached the police officers who had escorted the ambulance carrying the killed youth to the hospital in the parking lot. At the time, 17-year-old Nahel was already dead.

Even before the riots in France: video shows paramedics outburst of anger – “Nanterre will wake up”

A video of his outburst is circulating on social media. “You’ll see how things will go today,” yells the paramedic, raising his index finger: “Everyone’s on their way to bed right now, you’ll see how Nanterre will wake up.” He already suspected what was to come in the suburbs.

Outburst of anger in the car park: A paramedic who attacked a police officer after the Nanterre shooting was arrested. © Screenshot/TikTok

Around him are a man and a woman in police body armor, a policeman with a white shirt, a man in plain clothes and a policeman with a black shirt. The medic’s anger is particularly directed at the latter.

“You see his child’s face,” the paramedic calls to the policeman’s conscience: “For violating your driver’s license, brother!” A witness filmed the police check where Nahel was shot.

“I knew the little one”: Paramedics from Nanterre reveal tragic details about the 17-year-old who was killed

Then he reveals why he reacts particularly emotionally. “I knew the little one, I saw him grow up! His mother raised him all by herself, his father left him, she will bury her son! She is all alone! Because of an offense against the driver’s license!”, his voice cracks several times while he calls it.

Then the paramedic tells the policeman that the riots could affect him too: “You won’t live in peace anymore, brother! You won’t live in peace anymore!” The other officers finally try to calm him down.

He allegedly insulted police officers because of the fatal shot near Paris: paramedics arrested after outburst of anger

What can no longer be seen in the video: The ambulance driver is said to have been arrested after the incident. Allegedly because of “threats and incitement to hatred,” it says on Twitter. The police prefecture of Hauts-de-Seine confirms this to the portal CheckNews partially.

“Several videos show a paramedic violently attacking and threatening a police officer. The police officer was part of the ambulance escort. A complaint was made and the paramedic was arrested,” police said.

At the request of the newspaper, the public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre said the ambulance driver had been arrested for “insults and threats”. There is no mention of a physical attack. In addition, the public prosecutor’s office denied the rumors that the police officer who was approached by the paramedic was the gunman.

Police and prosecutors refute rumors: police officer from the video is not the Nanterre shooter

“He (the paramedic, dR) thought he had identified who was responsible for the shot. But we are in the process of checking the police officers involved,” says the prosecutor.

The police prefecture is even more specific about this: “It’s neither the shooter nor his colleague.” And the rumors that the paramedic accompanied the killed 17-year-old in the ambulance are also said to be untrue. “Contrary to what is written on social networks, he did not transport the victim of the shot,” the authority writes. (moe)