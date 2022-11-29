Home page World

Paramedic Jayme Erickson (left), her husband Sean (middle) and some of the Canadian’s colleagues informed about the tragic incident. © IMAGO/Jeff Mcintosh

A Canadian paramedic fights in vain to save the life of a young accident victim. A little later she learns that it was her own daughter.

Airdrie – Being called to an accident involving your child is every paramedic’s nightmare. Canada’s Jayme Erickson had to experience exactly that. However, her daughter was so badly injured in the accident that even her own mother did not recognize her at the scene of the accident.

Canadian paramedic doesn’t recognize own daughter

The dramatic incident happened on November 15 at around 4:30 p.m. on a highway in the province of Alberta, near the city of Airdrie in southern Canada. A driver lost control of her car on the slippery road and crashed into an oncoming truck.

Two young women were sitting in the car, they were just on their way home from going for a walk, like him Guardians reported. While the driver escaped with minor injuries and was able to free herself from the vehicle, her passenger was severely injured and was trapped in the wreckage.

Erickson quickly realized that the young woman would probably not survive the violent collision. Her injuries were too bad. So severe that the first responder didn’t realize the victim was her own daughter, Montana, 17.

“I did what I could” – Paramedic unwittingly assists own daughter

“I sat in the car tending to the seriously injured patient and did what I could while the fire department extricated her from the car,” the Canadian later said in a Facebook post. The paramedic stayed by her seventeen-year-old daughter’s side for a good half hour. Only then did the fire brigade manage to free her from the wreckage of the vehicle. A rescue helicopter took Montana to a nearby hospital while her mother unsuspectingly finished her shift.

Only “minutes after her return home”, the doorbell rang – a moment that was to “change her life forever”, the Canadian continued. Police officers informed Jayme and her husband Sean Erickson that their daughter was involved in a serious car accident. In the hospital, the parents were able to say goodbye to their daughter. However, the injuries suffered by the 17-year-old were so serious that all life-support measures had to be stopped.

Again guradian reported Montana was able to donate some of her organs, “two of which were life-saving,” according to Erickson. “We are so fortunate that our little girl is alive through others and that she saved the lives of others in the wake of this tragedy. We know that’s what she would have wanted and we are so proud of her and we will miss her very, very much.”

“My worst nightmare has come true” – friends and family say goodbye

The parents also informed friends and family about the tragic loss of their daughter on Facebook. “My worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true,” the mother wrote. She describes the fateful minutes in which she unwittingly supported her daughter who had died in an accident: “The seriously injured patient I had just treated was my own flesh and blood. my only child My mini me. My daughter, Montana. Her injuries were so terrible I didn’t even recognize her.”

The pain of losing her daughter, who was just 17, is clear in the words of the paramedic: “I can’t help but be angry at the short time I’ve been given with her. 17 years wasn’t long enough. Although I’m grateful for the 17 years I had with her, I’m shaken and I wonder: What would have become of you, my little girl? who would you have been?”

It continued, “I’ll never see you graduate and walk the stage, I’ll never see you get married, I’ll never know who you would have been.” Erickson ended her daughter’s obituary with the Words: “I’m broken. I’m missing a piece of myself.”

“Heartbreaking” – Users stand by paramedic

Under the Facebook post, numerous users expressed their condolences to the parents: “My sincere condolences to you and everyone who loved you,” wrote one user. “Heartbreaking,” someone added, “I can’t imagine your pain.” As at a press conference, colleagues and friends also supported the traumatized paramedic on social media: “I’m a first responder too and that’s my biggest fear. It makes me so sad to hear that my biggest fear has become a reality for you.” (mha)