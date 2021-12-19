Pumpkin is an adorable little dog who is forced to live with a disability. The paralyzed puppy can finally go for a walk alone, for the first time in a long time, thanks to a wheelchair that was donated to West Highland Terrier by a charity. Now her life will surely be easier, because she can move on her own.

Tammie Fox lives in Lincoln, England, with his beloved Pumpkin. His dog was born with paralysis of the hind legs. He was able to move with difficulty, dragging himself on his front legs. The woman decided to start a fundraiser to pay for veterinary care.

After telling the story of his purebred dog West Highland terrier, many were moved by hearing the story of the 11-week-old puppy. In a short time his human family managed to raise more than 6 thousand pounds.

A lot of money collected in just over 15 days. Tammie works as a nail technician and doesn’t have much money, but she also wanted to buy a small wheelchair so she could help the puppy move more freely. Luckily someone helped her.

The charity for disabled dogs Winston’s Wheels has decided to donate a wheelchair to the family, with which the West Highland terrier dog can have fun. Now she can run free in the park without being held back by her disability.

Paralyzed puppy can go for a walk thanks to the generosity of so many

I am totally overwhelmed. It still doesn’t seem true. I just thought that the people who knew me would donate. I am absolutely impressed by the generosity of the people.

Rachel Wettner, the adoptive mother of a nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who lost the ability to walk after cancer, is the head of the organization that helps disabled animals – not a great story.