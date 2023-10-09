Virgin Australia passenger falls out of wheelchair due to company employee’s fault

A well-known Australian doctor, confined to a wheelchair, ended up on the airport floor due to the fault of an airline employee. The channel shared details of the incident 7News.

Dinesh Palipana, a senior physician at the University Hospital of the Gold Coast, Australia, was preparing to board a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne. A Virgin Australia worker was supposed to help a paraplegic passenger into his seat but acted too harshly and pushed the wheelchair so that the man fell out of it.

“I was shocked and couldn’t believe that this happened,” the doctor shared with reporters. He added that earlier the carrier’s employee behaved dismissively and did not listen to the doctor’s caregivers who tried to instruct him on the correct handling of the stroller.

Now the victim will have to undergo an examination to understand whether he was injured in a fall. As 7News clarifies, Dinesh Palipana is a famous doctor. In 2021, he was named Australian of the Year in Queensland. Palipana opined that accessible air travel “has long been an issue for people with disabilities.” “We need to improve the situation with air travel,” he emphasized.

The airline apologized to the passenger. “We immediately launched an investigation into the incident to ensure this does not happen again,” Virgin Australia added.

