Some freight wagons derailed on the Florence – Bologna line and it was chaos. Italy in rail transport is literally paralyzed along the North-South axis. Delays, cancellations of many trains and a sea of ​​protests from this morning to dawn characterize what can be defined as a real Black Thursday for those traveling by train today. From Naples to Rome, from Florence to Milan is chaos. And the inevitable consequences will affect many other areas, including the peripheral ones of the country. Shortly after 9.20, over 50 trains were already cancelled.



Where the accident happened

Everything was caused by the derailment of the carriage of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station, on the outskirts of the Tuscan city. Elements of the railway have been demolished, including poles and pylons that support the cables that supply electricity to the trains and the line. The high-speed railway traffic is interrupted between Florence and Bologna, the regional one also between Florence and Prato. The announcement was made in a press release by the Italian railway network (RFI), specifying that the accident caused damage but no injuries. But, between cancellations and delays, there are many inconveniences for travellers. The last car of the freight train went off the rails and tilted, damaging power pylons. On the spot the railway workers and the municipal police. A crane will have to lift the diverted convoy for reasons that will have to be ascertained.

Inconvenience for travellers

“Railway traffic is interrupted both on the high-speed line and on the historic one due to the derailment of some wagons of a freight train in the Firenze Castello station”. reads the note. “The infrastructure has sustained significant damage,” added Rfi: “The high-speed services on the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome lines and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line are involved in the interruption. In the north direction some high-speed connections are guaranteed up to Florence and in the south direction up to Bologna ». «A few hours of compromise of railway traffic on the north-south dorsal are expected «with total and partial cancellations of journeys, until the efficiency of the infrastructure is restored on which Rfi technicians are intervening». A warning message was sent to all passengers whose train was canceled or delayed, to prevent anyone who can from going to the station. At first the news of several derailed wagons had spread, then the clarification of the railways arrived.

The precedent: another accident a few days ago

A few days ago, still in the Fiorentina area, there was another accident involving two freight trains. A rear-end collision in which the two drivers were injured. Taken to hospital, they suffered minor injuries.

Technicians at work to restart the line

The derailment of the freight wagon at Firenze Castello would have caused the demolition of elements of the railway, including poles and pylons that support the cables that supply electricity to the trains and the line. Rfi technicians are working on the repair but, it is reported, it will take time to restore the line between Florence Castello and Prato. Also according to what has been learned, the convoy that suffered the derailment is part of a logistics company external to the FS group and is carrying a load of containers.