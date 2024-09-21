She had asked for help on social media and now she has had the opportunity to tell her story on television. Gerardina Found he made his revelation on Verissimo, talking about his paralysis and the drugs that caused this condition.

Gerardina Trovato’s story arrives on Verissimo

Gerardina Found was among the guests of Silvia Toffanin in the last episode of Very true. The woman finally found her voice and was able to tell what happened to her in the last period of her life. Gerardina lived a nightmare which changed her life and led her towards a world that she had not even considered.

The singer, famous for her song Geckos and vampiresshe told what happened to her. She suffered from obsessive and depressive neurosis, a disabling condition that was starting to take over her life. This is why the doctors had recommended some drugs to combat the disease, but these had unexpected effects.

All this has triggered the liver cytolysis and then a paralysis that forced her to bed for 8 months. Unfortunately the reaction to these drugs It was unexpected and certainly brought more harm than good than expected.

The woman’s words move the audience

Gerardina Found he then spoke about the great difficulties he experienced during that period and the great support he found online and on social media. Not to mention the great solidarity that also Silvia Toffanin he was able to guarantee it in just a few minutes of transmission. Gerardina Found Artists are born hypersensitive, I didn’t start to suffer from anxiety. For many stupid things happen, but artists feel bad. Doctors, when they hear “artist”, think that someone is on drugs, that they use narcotics. I’m happy to have found the courage and the will to get back on track. It had never happened to me.

Unfortunately, when someone suffers from this type of illness, people tend to think that it is all linked to issues related to the consumption of alcohol and drugs, but it is not always like this. We hope that the woman can find the serenity she has lost as soon as possible.