Davide Macciocco, 40 years old, a life spent in Termoli, decided to die in Zurich, where he was born on 16 July 1983. And he did. He decided to leave with assisted suicide yesterday, 15 September 2023. A difficult choice, made in complicated years after the accident in 2003.

On July 3 of that year at 6 in the morning Davide was on the beach with friends. Before returning home after a night at the disco, the group decided to reach the sea; Davide wanted to take one last dive from the trabucco, one of those ancient fishing machines that dot the Abruzzo and Molise coast. From 6 meters high, in water one and a half meters deep, Davide hit his head, fracturing two cervical vertebrae. Then the rescue and awakening in the hospital in Termoli, then the transfer by helicopter to Pescara and from there the hospitalization in the Montecatone institute.

Twenty years of physiotherapy, then the decision to say enough to suffering. “I leave in total serenity and dreaming. Don’t remember me for this gesture, but for how you met me. Pain is not what you say, it’s what you keep quiet about unfortunately. Life is a right, not an obligation. What matters is living with dignity, decorum and without fear. My future would not be life, but survival also made up of loneliness and physically intolerable pain”, he wrote in his will published on social media.

“I took it quite well at first, then I suddenly realized that I was paralyzed from the neck down, in a wheelchair, unable to move my arms or legs or even a finger. I was hyperactive and really didn’t sit still for a second. With me you could find yourself having an aperitif at a bar in Termoli, and after an hour find yourself in Pescara or Riccione having fun”.

Then he specifies: “This letter is also addressed to the Italian institutions so that no judicial action is taken against those who simply accompanied me, or rather gave me a lift. If there is anyone to judge, it is the politicians and the fact that they find it difficult to legislate on voluntary assisted dying.”

Finally he says to his parents, relatives and many friends: “Don’t cry because I left you, smile because you knew me and lived with me. I’m about to face my last trip. Perhaps after death you will be what you were before your birth. Maybe just the absence of existence or maybe another great adventure. For me it’s all very unlikely, but possible. I leave in total serenity and dreaming. Bye bye”.