The City Council announced yesterday that the immediate repair of seven homes will begin the program to adapt 28 municipally-owned homes occupied by families with few resources in the Lo Campano neighborhood. These are ground floor houses located on Avenida Sánchez Meca and on some of the perpendicular streets, such as Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gomera.

The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, visited her site with the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo; the councilor for Social Services, Mercedes García, and the district councilor, Irene Ruiz, as well as the technicians of the Housing Attention Service (SAVI).

The first works will consist of repairing the damages that they present in the floors of the kitchen and bathroom covers, as well as the dampness detected in the ceilings and the damage to the electrical installation. All this in homes that are in worse condition. The investment will be 27,000 euros.

The SAVI also reported yesterday that this year the grants for access to a house will be 105, that is, 10% more than the 94 granted last year. The news came out during a meeting of the Housing Board. It also emphasized that the mediation of this service has made it possible to stop 63 evictions, which had a negative report that is now binding. Last year it could only be achieved in 39 cases. Most took place in neighborhoods such as Lo Campano, Los Mateos, Virgen de la Caridad and Villalba.