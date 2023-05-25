Madrid. An international team of scientists managed to make Gert-Jan Oskam, a 40-year-old Dutchman with a spinal cord injury from a bicycle accident that left him paralyzed in 2011, able to walk again thanks to a wireless digital bridge that restores communication between the brain and spinal cord .

This has allowed him to regain control over the movement of his legs, which makes him stand up, walk and even climb stairs, scientists explain in an article published in the journal Nature.

Two types of electronic implants are needed to establish the digital bridge. First, they placed devices on the region of the brain responsible for controlling leg movements, which decode the electrical signals generated by the brain when we think about walking. They also placed a neurostimulator connected to an electrode array over the region of the spinal cord that controls movement of the limbs.

“Thanks to algorithms based on adaptive artificial intelligence methods, movement intentions are decoded in real time from brain recordings,” explains Guillaume Charvet, one of the people in charge of the research.

These intentions are then converted into sequences of electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, which in turn activate the leg muscles to achieve movement. The digital bridge works wirelessly, allowing autonomous movement.

Thanks to him, rehabilitation has allowed Gert-Jan to recover her neurological functions. Researchers have quantified remarkable improvements in sensory perceptions and motor skills, even when the bridge was off. Thus, they consider that this digital repair of the cord “suggests that new nerve connections have been developed.”

For now, the device has only been tested on one person. In the future, according to the researchers, a similar strategy could be used to restore function in the arms and hands. They also believe that the bridge could be applied to other clinical indications, such as paralysis due to stroke.

The company responsible for the digital bridge, Onward Medical, together with Swiss universities responsible for the study, received support from the European Commission to develop a commercial version, with the aim of making the technology available worldwide.

Clinical trial in Switzerland

Gert-Jan Oskam barely remembers the day of her car accident in 2011. All she has are flashes, like waking up in an ambulance in excruciating pain; a doctor asking her if she had enough money for treatment; realizing that he felt nothing in his lower body, and that he was paralyzed from the waist down.

On his flight back to the Netherlands (at the time of the accident, Oskam worked in China) he was sure that he would be cured in his country. After the operation, the doctor seemed pleased that his patient was even able to reach her nose with her arm. He “He told me ‘you can scratch your nose, that’s okay.’ I did not expect any improvement, ”he recalls.

To avoid becoming a permanent quadriplegic, Oskam joined the clinical trial at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland, in 2017 for a seven-month trial, initially having electrodes surgically inserted into his lower back.

Through these, electrical impulses are sent to the spinal cord to stimulate the muscles, potentially helping the remaining nerves that were not severed in the accident to carry signals from the brain to the legs. After the operation, Oskam spent the rest of his stay in Lausanne stretching, standing up and walking, first with a harness and then on crutches.

In the end, he was able to take a few steps without the aid of any apparatus, but this was insufficient. Therefore, he accepted the proposal to test the new digital bridge. Now he can walk more fluently, navigate obstacles and climb stairs. “Before the stimulation controlled me, now I am the one who controls it.”

He explains that, thanks to this device, he has regained a lot of mobility and can share a beer standing up in a bar with his friends: “This simple pleasure represents a significant change in my life,” he says.