The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a difficult situation due to the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces near Krasny Liman

Ukrainian military personnel complain of a difficult situation due to the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces. The publication reports this Onet.

“Today there is a lot to say that the Russians are seizing the initiative at the front. Particularly alarming information comes from its eastern section, where the Russian onslaught is especially strong,” the authors of the article emphasized.

According to the Ukrainian military, who are located on the territory of Krasny Liman, in this place “it hasn’t been this hard since October last year.”

The publication notes that during the entire summer campaign, the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not achieve any significant results. At the same time, the advantage is now on the side of Moscow, which has increased the production of ammunition and other weapons. The article says that the United States and other Western countries are trying to catch up with the Russian military-industrial complex, but so far they have not succeeded.

“The real reality is the paralysis of the front and the fiasco of the summer counteroffensive,” the observers concluded.

The West announced that Russia will soon achieve tactical advantages in Ukraine

The successes of Russian military personnel in Ukraine are talked about both in the United States and in other Western countries. Thus, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a regular briefing that Russia could achieve tactical success in the conflict in Ukraine in the coming months.

This is a dynamic conflict… And Russia may make some tactical gains in the coming months See also The Prosecutor's Office investigates former President Enrique Peña Nieto for receiving 26 million pesos in irregular transfers abroad John Kirby White House Strategic Communications Coordinator

In addition, on October 18, former US Marine reconnaissance officer Scott Ritter said that recently the Russian army has been successfully destroying the air defense of Ukraine, which allows the Russian Armed Forces to effectively strike at the enemy’s rear.

I call this suppressing enemy air defenses. Russia has carried out a campaign to destroy Ukraine’s air defense systems. I believe this is one of the most important aspects of the conflict Scott Ritter Former US Marine reconnaissance officer

According to the ex-intelligence officer, the West is accustomed to hushing up the successes of the Russian army in destroying Ukrainian air defenses, while “now the Russians can hit the targets they need.”

In France they even stated that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky must admit the loss of territories for the sake of peace. Journalist Jacques Sapir explained that the existence of Ukraine depends on three conditions. Sapir called the first condition the renunciation of part of the territories in favor of Russia. The second is the refusal to join the EU and NATO, as well as the use of the Russian language in the country on an equal basis with Ukrainian. Thus, according to the journalist, the country will be able to maintain neutrality.

In turn, the German newspaper Bild indicated that the mood in the Ukrainian government is characterized by despair due to the insufficient number of supplied weapons. Thus, Kyiv is experiencing confusion due to the lack of weapons and the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive.

The authors of the material added that military assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces does not reach the required level for success in military operations. At the same time, Russia, despite Western sanctions, has significantly increased military production.

In Russia, they named the reason for the large losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On October 23, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin in a conversation with Lenta. ru said that the Armed Forces successfully use active defense in the zone of special military operation.

According to the deputy, the Russian military-industrial complex today is highly efficient and reliable.

We were able to respond promptly and correctly to the military challenges posed by Western countries. We are actively introducing those capabilities into weapons that allow our units to achieve success on the battlefield Yuri Shvytkin Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with China Central Television, said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was not successful, Kyiv’s losses during the military operations were huge – they exceeded the Russian ones by eight times.

According to Putin, after reaching agreements during face-to-face talks between Moscow and Kyiv at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Ukraine announced that it would seek Russia’s strategic defeat on the battlefield. The President emphasized that the Ukrainian side “threw the agreements into the oven” after Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv.

At the same time, a military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired Colonel Yuri Knutov told Lenta.ru that as part of the counter-offensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces chose the tactic of attacking exclusively with personnel, without the support of aviation and tanks. This was largely the reason for the record losses.

According to him, little was achieved as part of the counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military was able to cut off the ledge in the southern Donetsk direction and penetrate in the Orekhov-Tokmak direction. But, as the colonel emphasized, these successes are purely tactical in nature.

The Ministry of Defense assessed the situation in the special operation zone

On October 25, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the situation in the special operation zone shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have fewer and fewer capabilities on the battlefield. According to him, over the past three to four weeks, many military personnel have been taken and captured, some of them themselves surrendered to Russian fighters.

In addition, in September, Shoigu mentioned that Ukraine is trying to “conduct a so-called counter-offensive,” despite colossal losses. At the same time, the minister emphasized then, Russian troops are actively operating along the entire line of combat contact.

He also said that during the counteroffensive, Kyiv’s losses exceeded 66 thousand people and 7,600 weapons. In an attempt to hide the failure of their actions, Ukrainian troops began attacking civilian targets and passing them off as victories.