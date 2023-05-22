Being paralyzed, having the feeling that you are not inside your own body, not being able to control your arms, hands, legs or feet. Freeze. Not from cold, but from fear, and for survival. The scientific term most used in Spain to define this state is tonic immobility and it is something that women in any part of the world say when they have suffered a rape. However, what many of them narrate has been and is used in judicial processes to assume that, if there was no resistance, there was consent. Also to blame them for that lack of reaction, complying with one of the so-called rape myths: how a victim is supposed to behave during her own sexual assault. Against this idea and to dismantle it, Ebani Dhawan and Patrick Haggard, from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London, published an article on Monday in Nature Human BehaviorA: Neuroscience Evidence Counters Rape Myth.

In it, they explain that neuroscientific research “suggests that fear and threat may block neural circuitry for action control, leading to involuntary immobility.” Understanding this brain process “can help improve understanding” of the facts in these crimes and “the realities of the experience of victims and their suffering”, to “counter the myths of rape”, to correct “social errors about gender violence” and “guarantee justice”.

Through email, Haggard tells that the article arose while he was working on a project on the importance of voluntariness for legal concepts of liability: “We were interested in some special situations in which the loss of control over voluntary action sometimes can lead to reduced liability lawsuits. We realized that immobility can also be involuntary, so in the appropriate circumstances, the company should be prepared to grant the same concept of reduced liability to the absence of actions as to the presence of actions. And the case of victims who involuntarily freeze during a rape or sexual assault would be an example”.

The reality, he adds, is that sometimes “women are blamed for freezing, or it is suggested that their immobility is not involuntary at all, but rather indicates consent.” He hopes that focusing on this brain mechanism “may help counter” the rape myth expressed by the inappropriate question of “why didn’t she fight?” Understanding why a victim does not fight requires knowing how human beings function in the face of a threat: the response (both neural and behavioral) will depend “on the severity and proximity of the threat and also on the perceived ability to escape,” they explain in the article Dhawan, already a former student of University College, and Haggard, Professor and Researcher of Cognitive Neuroscience at that university.

Flight, defense or paralysis

Thus, when a danger appears, the brain reacts, and the one in charge of receiving that stimulus is the amygdala, a small region of the brain the size of a bean that is in charge of managing and storing emotional reactions. Anyone, also fear. When the amygdala has processed the emotion, it sends a message to the motor nuclei of the brain stem and these, to the muscles.

The responses, both from humans and from other vertebrate animals, can be multiple: flight or defense, when the threat is slight. “However, sudden and severe threats, such as physical restraint, can trigger a different type of response, known as tonic immobility (prolonged immobility with a fixed posture) or collapsed immobility (characterized by loss of muscle tone) in animals.” .

The researchers’ hypothesis is that this chain of messages sent by the different parts of the brain to react to danger is paralyzed in one of the links. There is “the blocking of the neural circuits that provide voluntary control over body movements.” All this process lasts for an instant, one in which the brain understands that the best way to survive the threat is not to move and that they have seen that also happens in other areas, such as that of airplane pilots who face emergencies while flying.

Indirect, but “substantial” evidence

For the moment, they explain, “it remains a hypothesis” because experimental studies with humans cannot be carried out in the face of serious, sudden threats, such as sexual assault, “for obvious ethical reasons,” adds Haggard. For this reason, those that are carried out are limited to mild threats, and the evidence collected is “indirect.” They are limited to victim testimonials and animal studies, with which humans “share many of the response patterns, reflecting brain circuits that have been conserved through evolution for threat processing.” Still, they add, “this evidence, though indirect, is substantial and convergent.”

The testimonies are abundant in the jurisprudence of any country. In a 1992 case that the article includes, in the United States, it is explained that there was evidence that the victim had said “no” on several occasions, but no evidence that further resistance would have been helpful. When asked why she had “froze”, she replied: “I don’t know, I said ‘stop’ and he didn’t stop, so I thought if he did what he wanted to do, then he would go away and that’s it”. In another, also collected by the researchers, in 2018, in Australia, the victim is asked if he said anything. “No,” she says. If she did something. “No. I just…didn’t do anything,” she replies. In Spain, in 2016, during the trial of La Manada, the victim replied: “When I was surrounded I felt afraid, I did not know how to react and I reacted by submitting.” She repeated many times that she stayed “in shock” during that judicial process that was a clear example of how an interrogation for a rape becomes an exercise in blaming the victim.

“Immobility is common during an assault: 70% of women who attend an emergency center for sexual violence appear to have experienced tonic immobility during the assault [por el relato de los hechos que dan]”, Dhawan and Haggard state in the article, where they point out that the contribution of neuroscience to the public debate and the legal field on sexual assaults has been “limited” up to now. They believe it is a mistake because “in many countries, rape myths like this [las preguntas a una víctima de por qué no se resistió o por qué se quedó paralizada] continue to influence the thinking of juries, lawyers and judges and society in general. They give another piece of information: “Between September 2021 and September 2022, the police in England and Wales recorded more than 70,000 rapes. However, only 3% of them were charged [en ese mismo periodo]”.

Neuroscience “can contribute to justice”

The researchers argue that justice “should recognize that the omission of action can also sometimes be involuntary”, that the “obligations and responsibilities in the aggressions are of the aggressor, and not of the victim”, and believe that neuroscience “can contribute to justice.”

They give examples such as a recent study, which has shown that training police officers in how this brain mechanism works “reduced acceptance of rape myths.” It also “improved the willingness of victims to continue with legal proceedings,” so training for officers could “potentially improve legal and court outcomes.” They affirm in turn that a “greater awareness” about this “can benefit the victims themselves by reducing their own blaming, including inappropriate feelings of guilt.”

As an example of applying this perspective to legislation, they speak of the law of only yes is yes: “A recent Spanish law explicitly requires that consent be freely and clearly expressed. This enlightening and progressive legislation clearly debunks the rape myth of stay, which could never be construed as consent.” Consent, Haggard stresses by email, “is a crucial principle for organizing relationships between people: it helps us to live without fear of the other and to reach our best potential as rational and voluntary beings.”

Why the stories of the victims are sometimes “unconnected” Researchers Ebani Dhawan and Patrick Haggard point out in the article published in Nature Human Behavior a “second problem” that occurs in judicial processes with victims who have suffered paralysis: that their stories “are often disconnected and lack conventional explanatory terms.” And “defense attorneys often exploit this fact and draw attention to the victim’s inability to articulate and justify her behavior during the assault.” This also implies blaming them, “diverting attention from the aggressor’s behavior to the supposedly strange behavior of the victim.” Which, they explain, is not strange, but characteristic “of traumatic memories in general”, fragmented and incoherent. The law, they say, “already recognizes in guidelines on evidentiary evidence that trauma can affect the ability to remember and explain events, including one’s own behaviour. But this point often seems to be ignored in legal discussions involving immobility during an assault.”