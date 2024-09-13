Paralympics | Two athletes mysteriously disappeared from Paris – only their passports remained

The Paralympics|The police are investigating the disappearance of two Congolese athletes from the Paris Paralympics.

French authorities are investigating the disappearance of two Congolese athletes who competed in the Paris Paralympics, reports the news agency AP.

The athletes were reported missing on September 5 while the Paralympic Games were underway.

The missing Congolese are a ball-putter Mireille Nganga and a sprinter Emmanuel Grace Mouambakowho carried their country’s flag at the opening of the Paralympics. The latter of them is visually impaired and needs a guide.

A third person has also disappeared with the athletes.

Nganga and Moumboko’s suitcases were also missing, but their passports are still with the Congolese mission. This is what an unnamed official with knowledge of the case says.

The Congolese Paralympic Committee did not respond to AP’s request for further information on the matter.

Previously was reportedthat a Rwandan volleyball player also disappeared from the Paris Paralympics. He has reportedly not been found yet.