Paralympics | Toni Piispanen opened Finland’s medal account in Paris – the medal can still get brighter

The Paralympics|Toni Piispanen won silver. The medal can still turn gold.

Experienced Toni Piispanen opened Finland’s medal account at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday. Piispanen took second place in the 200-meter track medley in the T51 category of athletics.

“The download was insane. Both Belgians fell behind, and now there was a bit of a surprise winner from the indoor track, but it was an amazing race,” Piispanen said in an interview with Yle.

The trip was won by a Canadian Cody Fournier with a record of 37.64. Piispanen took second place at the end and crossed the finish line in 38.55.

Fournier could still lose his gold medal. Based on the results service of the Paralympics, the Canadian has received a warning for unsportsmanlike or inappropriate behavior in connection with the competition. A warning can still turn into a rejection.

If Fournier is rejected, Toni Piispanen will become the gold medalist.

Mightily according to the Belgian team has made a protest. According to the Belgians, due to health reasons, Fournier was allowed to use an assistant when leaving the waiting area before the race. The representatives of the other teams had thought that the assistant could no longer be used at this stage.

Tuesday in the last race, Fournier overtook the Belgian before the finish line by Peter Genynwho settled for bronze with a time of 38.65. Another Belgian Roger Habsh was only Fifth (42.35). Habshi holds the world record for the distance of 35.74 from February this year.

“It couldn’t have gone any better today. Everything went smoothly. The summer has been a bit difficult, as you know, but now it’s a really cool feeling,” Piispanen said.

Toni Piispanen celebrates Paralympic silver.

48 years old Piispanen already achieved the 23rd medal of his career at the Stade de France. He now has two gold and two silver medals from the Paralympics.

Piispanen said that his pace looked good in race-like training, but race pace is always its own challenge. They also thought about the weather beforehand.

“The rain was a bit like that, so I was wondering if it would start raining more. Then usually the rims slip a bit, but now it felt really good,” he told Yle.

There was enough water on the track that the face got wet when the water flew from the tires onto the face.

“But the winding rings held really well, there were so many good ingredients in it. I guess no one had any problems when it didn’t rain directly.”

Bishop defended his Paralympic victory in Tokyo with a race record of 36.81 in the 200 meters. He got his first Paralympic gold in the 100 meters in London 2012.

Piispanen has announced that he will end his career in Paris, where he still has one hundred races left on Friday.

“The runner-up was without a doubt my main trip. Satanen has been weaker in recent years,” Piispanen said.

He prepares for the last qualifying start of his career by changing his winding position slightly downwards.

“I can get off the line better”, explained Piispanen.

Edited at 3:15 p.m.: added information about the protest.