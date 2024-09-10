Paralympics | The medalist was dramatically rejected in Paris – now countermeasures were taken

The Paralympics|The case of Elena Congost is not over.

of Spain the Paralympic Committee demands from the International Paralympic Committee that the visually impaired To Elena Congost regardless of everything, a medal should be given, reports Marca.

Congost, 36, finished third in the Paris Paralympic marathon but was scandalously stripped of her bronze medal before the awards ceremony. The reason was that Congost had let go of his guide runner Mia from Carol for a while at the finish line, because the guide was suffering from bad cramps. Congost said after the race that he tried to help his guide stay upright. This was interpreted as against the rules.

The final time was 3.00.08.

Spain’s para athletes took 40 medals from Paris, but the president of the country’s committee Miguel Carballeda said after the return flight that he wanted one more Congost.

Congost was grateful for the chairman’s support.

“I feel calm when I know that our Paralympic Committee is demanding a medal for me. They stole my medal, but I still feel supported and loved. It is invaluable,” he said.

from Congo said that he cried properly after his disappointment, but the warm feedback given by people has made his sadness melt away. Both Spaniards and foreigners were impressed that Congost was ready to help his neighbor, Carol, who had a seizure.

“Everyone says it’s better to be a person with values ​​than a medalist. Sometimes it is won by losing. I get a lot more messages now than if I had won a medal. My heart has recovered a lot.”

Congost told Marca that she returned home, where her husband and four small children were waiting for her.

of Japan Misato Michishita rose to bronze as a result of Congost’s disqualification. Gold celebrates Morocco Fatima El Idrissi with a new world record time of 2:48:36.

Congost, 36, won Paralympic gold at the Rio Marathon in 2016.

The Paralympics ended on Sunday. Finland won four medals from the games.