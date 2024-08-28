„Es ist bewiesen, dass wir mehr tun müssen. Vor 225 Jahren war die Place de la Concorde Zentrum der französischen Revolution, ich hoffe, dass hier nun auch der Funke zur Inklusionsrevolution überspringt. Vive la revolution de inclusion“, sagte Andrew Parsons, Präsident des Internationalen Paralympischen Komitees. „Ab jetzt wird Geschichte geschrieben“, rief Organisationschef Tony Estanguet den Zuschauern zu.

Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Hollywood icon Jackie Chan was also part of the Paralympic message. More than 50,000 spectators came to the Champs Elysees and to the heart of the opening party, the Place de la Concorde, which was transformed into a huge arena around the ancient Luxor obelisk, the oldest monument in the city. Unlike the rainy ceremony of the Olympic Games just over a month ago, the weather played along. In pleasant 25 degrees and clear skies, the approximately 4,400 athletes covered the approximately 300-meter route from the starting point, the Arc de Triomphe, across the Champs Elysees to the Place de la Concorde.

In order to ensure accessibility for disabled athletes on the Avenue des Champs Elysees, the traditional cobblestones were temporarily covered with a layer of asphalt. Unlike at the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine, spectators were also allowed to watch freely along the magnificent boulevard and in the area around the Louvre Museum, where the Paralympic flame was lit. People lined up along the route in rows of five.

Federal President Steinmeier greets German team

Before it got dark, the German team, led by flag bearers Edina Müller and Martin Schulz, was the fourth nation to turn onto the historic square at 8:25 p.m., where competitions such as 3×3 basketball and skateboarding were held at the Olympics, to great cheers. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender also welcomed the German team, which had arrived with 143 participants and five guides, from the stands. “I am firmly convinced that we will have a great start and will then be carried on a wave of enthusiasm,” said DBS President Friedhelm Julius Beucher.