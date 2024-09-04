The Paralympic Games in Paris will continue until Sunday 8 September. Approximately 4,400 athletes from 182 countries will compete in 22 sports in the French capital. View the medal table of the Paralympics here. On Wednesday morning, paracyclist Chantal Haenen secured the nineteenth medal for TeamNL with silver in the individual time trial.
