The Brazilian Luís Carlos Cardoso won the silver medal in the 200 meters (m) canoeing class KL1 at the Paralympics in Tokyo (Japan), this Thursday (2) at Canal Sea Forest.

IT’S SILVER!!! Luis Carlos Cardoso took second place in Canoagem, Kayak – KL1, and won silver for Brazil! CONGRATULATIONS LUIS! GIANT!

The athlete who was born in Picos, Piauí, guaranteed the conquest by finishing the race with a time of 48s031. The gold went to the Hungarian Peter Kiss (45s447) and the bronze went to Pavel Gromov (52s111), from the Russian Paralympic Committee.

This is the best result of Brazil in the modality in Paralympic Games editions. Before, the country had only one bronze, obtained by Caio Ribeiro in the 2016 Games (Rio de Janeiro).

