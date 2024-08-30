Paralympics | Liam McGarry was on a bus that ran over a speed bump – it changed his life

The Paralympics|Liam McGarry participates in weightlifting at the Paralympics.

Football and who played rugby by Liam McGarry life changed completely seven years ago during one bus trip. His legs failed and he was only able to get out of the second floor of the double-decker bus by cutting an opening in the roof of the bus.

The sentence was harsh: McGarry would never walk again. Now he is preparing for the Paris Paralympics as a weightlifter in the British team.

They talk about McGarry, among other things Mirror and McGarry’s former student Bournemouth University.

“The dream of Paris 2024 saved my life,” says McGarry.

Before the bus ride, McGarry had already felt strange, but its dramatic ending came as a surprise.

“The bus went over the speed bump and my legs felt like concrete. After the bus ride, I couldn’t walk. I was taken out of the bus by cutting open the roof,” says McGarry.

The diagnosis was acute transverse myelitis, or ATM, which is damage to the spinal cord caused by inflammation. He has undergone 31 surgeries.

“I told my parents that I don’t want to live anymore. It was the scariest moment of my life.”

McGarry however, gained a new direction in his life from weightlifting. Now he emphasizes that you should never give up.

In weightlifting, McGarry’s career has been strongly upward. Already in 2019, he won both the British and English paraweightlifting championships. They have been followed by successes in the Paraweightlifting World Championships.

The setback came at the turn of the year, when he was diagnosed with a blood cell disease. In addition to other health problems, it seemed for a while that he would miss the Paris Games, but since then he has gotten into strong competition shape. His record is 232 kilograms.

“This stalwart from Dartford has the potential to shock the world,” says McGarry.