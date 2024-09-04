Paralympics | Leo-Pekka Tähti won bronze

The Paralympics|Leo-Pekka Tähti was third in Paris.

Track winder Leo-Pekka Tähti has won bronze at the Paris Paralympics.

Tähti, 41, competes in the T54 class and clocked 13.86 in the 100 meters in Wednesday’s final. Mexico won Juan Pablo Cervantes Garciawho managed a time of 13.74 and thus beat the Tokyo Paralympic winner, Thailand Athiwat Paeng-nuean.

Paeng-nuea missed the silver in Paris with a time of 13.79.

This is the culmination of the career of the athlete representing Pori Tarmo, as he has said that he will end his top sports career at the Paralympics in Paris.

“There is still no longing in the air. Mostly I just enjoy being in the competition village, Tähti said on Monday”, two days before the final point of his career.

The star’s sports career continues in wheelchair basketball and probably at some level also in wheelchair curling, but the athlete will no longer be seen at the Paralympics.

The best time of the star’s career in the 100 meters was 13.59, which he recorded in 2008, but which was not accepted as a world record because there were no doping testers at the Games.

So Tähti’s official record remained 13.63.

In the preliminaries in Paris, Tähti stopped the clock at 13.84.

In Pori already had seven Paralympic medals: five gold, one silver and one bronze. Tähti has won the World Championship gold five times, the European Championship gold ten times.

Tähti has also been chosen as Athlete of the Year in 2016, among other things.