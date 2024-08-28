The Paralympics|Tähti, who is heading to the last Paralympics of her career, hopes that para athletes will know how to make the most of their time in the limelight.

Leo-Pekka Tähten nothing is missing from the trophy cabinet. Still, there is plenty to do when the 41-year-old wheelchair curler heads to the Paris Paralympics.

Tähti did not dare to promise a record speed on the Paralympic day organized in Helsinki on August 19.

However, the recent training results have been quite good, even from the point of view of such a critical athlete.

Tähti competes in the T54 class. The worst contender in the class for the Paralympics comes from Thailand. Reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Athiwat Paeng-nuea, 21, left Tahte in Tokyo for silver for the first time.

Athens from the 2004 Paralympics, Tähti won two golds. Success came unexpectedly for the 100 and 200 meter gold medalist.

“You always have to have a goal, but I couldn’t imagine that I would come back as a two-time Paralympic winner and a detached house in Pori would be built for me. Not to mention that one day you could be the athlete of the year”, recalled the Pori resident who earned the title in 2016.

After Athens, para athletes were in the limelight in the media. At that time, the background was a situation similar to the current year: the summer Olympics were a disappointment for Finns. Success was reaped from the Paralympics.

“Now there is an opportunity for the same. Finland is a nation of sports and especially success. I hope that as many as possible succeed in the games and know how to use the media attention to their advantage. This is the time when we are on the frame. On the other hand, you also have to be ready to wash dirty laundry if there is a reason for it,” Tähti explained.

For the sake of in my opinion, more than one turn could be reserved for dirty laundry in para sports as well.

“In addition to visibility, I hope for a pure top sports perspective in the media. The fact that even the Paralympics would be viewed critically. We are quite timid to criticize para athletes if the games go under the bench. On the side of the disabled, that whip swings quite mercilessly,” Tähti stated.

“It feels quite privileged to have been able to do what you want as a profession for so long,” Tähti reflected.

Leo-Pekka Tähti won the Paralympic gold in the 100-meter track and field event in Beijing in 2008.

A long career at the top has been made possible by staying healthy.

“This has by no means become easier over the years. We now have to pay more attention to recovery.”

In addition to other medals, the star has a total of 10 European Championship golds, 5 World Championship golds and 5 Paralympic golds.

In Paris, he will “definitely” compete in his last Paralympics. Other value competitions will be considered again in the fall.

“I would probably be able to drag on for a few years even after Paris, but the goal-setting becomes mentally harder year by year in a certain way. Ambitious athletes have very high goals. Reaching them requires a lot of effort.”

Coaching career has already started with Tähti, who has a professional coaching qualification. Esa-Pekka Mattila has been Tähti’s protégé for a few years.

“I want to start developing the coaching side. However, that means looking abroad, because unfortunately there is no basis in Finland where you can earn a living from coaching.”

The star would not want to see his legacy from the sport go to waste.

“It looks pretty dark. We haven’t had any promising juniors for a few years. A few years there was such a cluster. Some have already finished, some haven’t reached the top.”

“If such an unpolished diamond can be found somewhere, I’m really interested in helping,” says Tähti.