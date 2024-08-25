Paralympics | Iida Lounela knows how to help the visually impaired quickly: “I’m completely dependent on that”

Iida Lounela has dreamed of the Paralympics since she was a little girl. The dream of a 20-year-old woman from Helsinki will come true this week in Paris.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Iida Lounela will participate in the first Paralympics of her career in Paris. The 20-year-old Lounela competes in the T12 class for the visually impaired. Lounela is a two-time youth world champion and an adult EC silver medalist. Lounela, representing Helsinki Kisa-Veikko, studies at the University of Helsinki.

Interest social issues and the desire to influence the human rights of the disabled have always strongly accompanied the Helsinki-based track and field athlete Iida Lounelan in life.

Lounela, 20, feels that studying is a good counterbalance to sports. Lounela, who is preparing for the first Paralympics of her career, is studying social sciences at the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Political Science.

“It was quite clear that I wanted to waltz. I was unsure about the field, but I got into the social sciences, and it’s really nice,” he says.

“We’ll see if it’s the social sciences where I’ll get my master’s degree, but at least I’m on the right track in my field.”

Lounela’s sports career is also progressing on the right track. She says that she has dreamed of the Paralympics since she was a little girl, and her childhood dream will come true this week in Paris.

Lounela competes in the Paralympic long jump and 200 meters. He will travel to the competition venue on Tuesday.

“ “At least I’m on the right track in my field.”

Lounela in practice, at last summer’s World Championships in Paris, he secured his entry to the city this year as well, as he secured a Paralympic berth for Finland with his fourth place in the long jump. The World Championship bronze was seven centimeters away.

In the recent world ranking, Lounela is fifth in the long jump and on the 20th at 200 meters. He says that success in the Paralympics requires great success.

“I can’t influence what others jump and who I’m up against. As a result, I may not want to set such a clear investment goal for myself, because I cannot influence what others do.”

“I’m trying to do the best possible performance myself and I hope it’s enough for the best possible ranking,” he adds.

Lounela knows that she can do better in the long jump at the moment, but she is happy about the opportunity to compete on the running track as well.

“I realize that running is still a project for several years.”

“ “I can’t influence what others jump and who I’m up against.”

The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, greeted the athletes going to the Paralympics at Kampi’s Narinkkator. Iida Lounela (right) and Vilma Berg are first-time members of the team.

Iida Lounela competes in her first Paralympics in the long jump and the 200-meter run. Picture of the European Para Youth Games (EPYG) 2022.

Hardly Lounela, who competes in the visually impaired T12 category, has a congenital visual impairment. Athletes in the class jump from the long jump one meter effort zone and may use a guide to help them during the runs.

“I have achromatopsia, which is accompanied by color blindness, very strong glare and reduced visual acuity,” Lounela says.

He has a 17-year-old younger brother as a guide runner Henrik Lounela. According to Iida Lounela, the siblings have found a common rhythm surprisingly easily, starting with training sessions.

“There are going to be more challenges, for example, in how we make it go smoothly, and the second source is not clearly harder. However, my brother is much faster,” he says.

“The guide is not allowed to cross the finish line first, because then the disc is thrown, so we had to be careful about that. So the brother has to remember to leave behind at the end. We even joke that he can’t beat me there.”

In the long jump, Lounela is assisted by a step counter, which helps her visualize the approach to the jumping spot. In Paris, the task is handled by his coach Olli-Pekka Mykkänen.

“ “The guide must not cross the finish line first, because then they will be discus.”

Visually impaired According to Lounela, everyday life in Finland has been made easier in many ways, but the realization of equality sometimes requires one’s own efforts.

“In general, university studies are challenging if you want books as audiobooks or material to listen to in general. It’s hard to find them,” Lounela says.

“A concrete example in my studies is that I can request the lecture notes to be nearby in advance, so I can follow them through it. I can’t see the board or the front of the lecture.”

In principle, Lounela can read by looking at the text very closely, but it tires the eyes, and long reading sessions are not successful. The first year of study was about “adjusting and searching” when it comes to audiobooks.

Finding agreed locations such as lecture halls can also be difficult. Lounela wants to move independently on public roads and therefore actively uses her phone to help her.

“I zoom in with my phone camera to see which bus is coming when I can’t see the bus numbers myself. That way I try to manage independently, but then sometimes we go to the wrong place and get a little lost.”

“ “I zoom in with the phone camera to see which bus is coming, when I can’t see the bus numbers myself.”

As a representative of the Paralympic team, Iida Lounela (left) took the baton from the badminton player Kalle Koljose, who represented the Finnish Olympic team in Paris. Lounela explored the kapula with her good friend Vilma Berg.

Iida Lounela received a warm hug from her Spanish competitor at the European Para Youth Games (EPYG) in the summer of 2022.

Step It would be easy to join a more accessible society by fixing the voice control of the traffic lights. It may seem like a small thing, but it has a big meaning for the visually impaired.

“Even at large intersections, there are a surprising number of traffic lights where there is no voice control. Then I’m completely dependent on trying to see if other people go, if they dare to cross the road.”

Lounela moved to Helsinki in high school from Ilmajoki. He had heard about the Mäkelänrinte sports high school, where there have also been other para-athletes, and decided already at the beginning of middle school that he wanted to go there.

“When it became relevant, I was ready to move to Helsinki myself. Then the family arranged things so that both parents’ jobs were successful and my brother was about to start middle school, so we all moved.”

“In retrospect, it’s a really good thing that we were able to move,” he continues.

The Lounela family still has a home in Ilmajoki.

“You can go there on vacation, and parents go there quite often.”

“ “Even at large intersections, there are a surprising number of traffic lights where there is no voice control.”

WC gold Lounela, who won silver in the long jump and 400 meters as well as the World Championship silver in the 200 meters in 2019, has already opened his medal account in the prestigious adult competitions.

He has 400m European Championship silver from Bydgoszcz, Poland 2021. Lounela finished third in the race, but the medal became brighter later, when the Turkish gold medalist Sevda Kılınç Çırakoğlu was caught doping.

In Paris, Lounela only becomes the third visually impaired Finnish athlete competing in the Paralympics in the 21st century, javelin thrower Eero Hulanmäki (2000) and long jumper-sprinter Ronja Ojan (2016, currently Pahaoja) after.

Also Lounela’s good friend Vilma Berg is participating in the Paralympics. The 21-year-old from Helsinki will participate in the T38 class long jump and 400 meter run in Paris.

Vertical athletes competing in the T38 category have some neurological disability that causes fairly mild coordination problems.

“I can’t even say how happy I was when I found out that Vilma was going too,” Lounela says.

“It’s really wonderful that we can realize this dream together, when we have been going at the same pace in our sports careers for many years and have been able to experience the first adult competitions, camps and trainings together.”

The Paralympics will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.