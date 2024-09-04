Paralympics | Gross fraud claim about the Paralympics: “Blind people” drove a car

The Paralympics|Gross cheating is suspected at the Paralympics.

of Paris there is a strong suspicion of cheating around paralympic judo. Athletes who are reported to be blind or severely visually impaired have been seen to act differently to what their disability would indicate.

The matter is reported by ARD, which has been exposed to videos.

The video shows how one athlete plays cards normally and the other uses his mobile phone.

Attempts to cheat the Paralympics have sparked outrage. One of those who raised the issue is a Ukrainian Yuri Marchenkowhich has been investigating allegations of cheating related to Ukrainian para sports.

“Are [Ukrainassa] at war. Many people have been injured. They are without legs, without hands, without eyes. I really want disabled people to be able to compete in the Paralympics. Healthy people’s attempt to be accepted [paralympialaisiin] is not acceptable,” Marchenko said For Sportchau.

Marchenko claimed that he was hit by a car by a teammate who should be severely visually impaired. He also claimed to have found out that a Ukrainian judoka has a normal driver’s license, even though the athlete in question is classified as blind or visually impaired.

Of the seven cheaters suspected by Marchenko, four are scheduled to fight for medals in Paris on September 5.

For the visually impaired according to ARD, the international sports federation has not commented on the fresh doubts.

The Paris Paralympics will continue until September 8.