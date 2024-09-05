Paralympics | Good ranking for Amanda Kotaja again in Paris

The Paralympics|The Finnish athlete finished fifth in the 400 meters.

5.9. 22:09

Track winder Amanda Kotaja finished fifth in the women’s T54 class 400 meters at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday. Kotaja got a time of 54.89 in the final. Kotaja finished in sixth place, but the ranking went up a notch from the US by Tatyana McFadden with rejection.

Belgium won Lea Bayekula with a time of 53.05. Silver went to Switzerland For Manuela Schär and bronze for China Zhaoqian to Zhou. Earlier on Thursday, Kotaja was the fifth fastest in the heats with a time of 54.28.

On Wednesday, he won bronze in the 100 meters. Bayekula also rolled to the number one hundred. Finland has collected three medals at the Paris Paralympics so far, all of which have come from track and field events. Leo-Pekka Tähti and Kotaja have reached bronze and Toni Piispanen to silver.

Previously on Thursday from Helsinki Vilma Berg finished tenth in the long jump women’s T38 class final. Berg jumped on his first 425. His next two attempts were overstepped, so Berg was out of the final three rounds of jumping.

Competing in the Paralympics for the first time, Berg’s record is 445. The competition, which was jumped in the rain, was won by Hungary Luca Ekler with a result of 556.

Berg was not satisfied with his performance.

– We jump like that in training. The rain affected the jumps, but there’s nothing you can do about the weather, he said in the Paralympic Committee’s press release.

Jarkko Mylly shot 619.2 points in the small rifle 50 meter qualification and did not reach the final. Mylly, who scored his best result of the season, was 13th in the SH1 class R6 series, while the best eight of the qualifier advanced to the final competition.

The first place in the tough qualification was Spain Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo with a result of 626.9.