Paralympics | Anna Hontar, who lives in Finland, won a medal at the Paralympics

The Paralympics|The ambassador of Ukraine to Finland, Olga Dibrova, sent her thanks for Finland’s help.

Ukraine opened its medal account at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, when the country grabbed two silvers and a bronze in swimming.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi praised the swimmers in X and wrote that the Ukrainian Paralympics had a great start.

“Every victory achieved by our athletes inspires the whole nation. Keep up the good work!” Zelenskyi wrote.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Finland Olga Dibrova shared Zelenskyi’s message and pointed out that Finland had a hand in the medal ceremony.

“From Kherson Anna Hontarwho won bronze in the 50-meter freestyle, got asylum in Finland and the opportunity to train,” Dibrova wrote in English and added in Finnish:

“Thanks!”

20 years old Hontar has trained in Finland at least at the Kisakallio sports college in Lohja. He arrived in Finland in 2022 and was surprised by at least one thing: the amount of snow.

“There is only a little snow in Ukraine in winter, but in Finland [kinokset] were so high,” Hontar said for the BBC.

Before coming to Finland, Hontar had been hiding at home for a month and tried to practice swimming in a rudimentary swimming simulator built by his father.

“You couldn’t go out, because there was fighting in the streets,” Hontar described.

Anna Hontar splashed water on Jaroslav Semenko during training at the Kisakallio sports college in April 2022.

At the Paralympics there are dozens of Russian athletes competing without national symbols. According to Hontari, the presence of Russians at the Games feels bad.

“They killed our children, ordinary people on the streets and in their homes. Swimming isn’t political, but maybe theirs is [venäläisurheilijoiden] uncles or fathers have invaded our country. This is really difficult.”

Hontar said he gets more motivation from the situation.

“I want to fight for Ukraine, my family and our Paralympic team.