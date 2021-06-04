No Result
Paralympics Aino Tapola survived his Paralympic wheelchair table tennis

June 4, 2021
in World
Tapola took two wins in the Slovenian qualifier.

Table tennis player Aino Tapola played strongly in the Paralympic qualifiers in Slovenia. Tapola secured his place in the Tokyo Paralympic wheelchair table tennis on Friday when he defeated Israel Chagit Brillin directly in three batches.

On Thursday, Tapola already had time to win the first place in the tournament in the Netherlands Femke Cobbenin erin 3–1.

Tapola, 23, plays in class 1, but in Tokyo, the first and second classes are combined. The bigger the class, the more the player has the ability to act.

“In our classes, only a small portion of the muscles work, so physical strength doesn’t matter that much. Tactics and threads are more crucial. The game is like chess: you have to know how to invest, ”Tapola said To HS the nature of the wheelchair bench.

The Paralympics will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

.

