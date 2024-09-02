After swimming and cycling, Schulz was the first to start the final five-kilometer run. There, the American Chris Hammer and the Brazilian Ronan Cordeiro were too strong.

Triathlete Max Gelhaar had already won silver and Thomas Wandschneider was delighted with bronze. The 26-year-old Gelhaar, who has spastic paralysis on one side of his body, crossed the finish line at the time-honored Pont Alexandre III bridge in second place behind the Spaniard Daniel Molina in 1:08:43 hours. Anja Renner also secured bronze in the women’s race. The race was postponed by one day on Sunday morning at short notice because the water values ​​of the Seine had not yet provided satisfactory results.

The 60-year-old Wandschneider also made his dream of a medal come true with a 2-0 win in sets against South Korean Jaegun Jeong. After a close first set (26:24), the second set in the Arena Porte de la Chapelle was a clear 21:11 win.

“With the wind at our backs in the second set, it was more or less a no-brainer,” said national coach Christopher Skrzeba. “We know Thomas, he always bites.” It is the first Paralympics medal for a German athlete in badminton.

